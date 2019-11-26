ESTERO, FL -- Sophomore Tevin Brown scored the final four points of the game, as the Murray State Racers came from behind late to beat Weber State 69-68 on Tuesday.
The Racers (4-2) trailed the Wildcats 68-65 with under a minute left go before Brown, who finished with 19 points, helped fuel the comeback.
The comeback win was nearly a disappointing loss as Murray State at one point led Weber State by 11 points in the second half. The win moves the Racers to 1-1 in the Gulf Coast Showcase, with one more game left on Wednesday.
"Well, we found a way to win," said Racers head coach Matt McMahon. "It certainly beats the alternative. I thought we played with more energy and more juice on the defensive end of the floor, which was something that was really stressed upon the last 12 hours, so I was pleased to see it."
Along with Brown's performance, sophomore KJ Williams finished with a career high 23 points.
"We had to find our identity from playing last night to playing today and show great toughness from last night and to improve on our defensive and offensive end execution," Williams said.
Murray State will now face Drake in the 5th place game at 12:30pm on Wednesday.