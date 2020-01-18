Cape Girardeau, MO -- It wasn't the prettiest game in the world, but the end result was what the Murray State Racers wanted in a 96-91 overtime win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
Tevin Brown hit two free throws with 0.7 seconds left in regulation to send the game in overtime. Brown finished the game with 29 points.
The Racers led by as many as 17 points in the first half, before the Redhawks finished the half on a 21-4 run that had the game tied 41-41 at halftime.
Senior Anthony Smith finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
The Racers now move to 6-0 in the OVC and now have a home date with Belmont on Thursday night at the CFSB Center.