CHARLESTON, Ill. -- Tevin Brown had 19 points as Murray State rolled past Eastern Illinois 72-46 on Monday.
KJ Williams had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Murray State (15-2, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Trae Hannibal added eight rebounds. Justice Hill had six assists.
Rodolfo Rufino Bolis had five steals for the Panthers (2-14, 0-3), who have lost seven straight games.
Brown's five three-pointers moved him past Isaiah Canaan for the most in Murray State history.
Photo courtesy: Murray State Media Relations