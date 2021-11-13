MURRAY, KY -- Murray State's Tevin Brown led the way with 27 points as the Racers pulled away to beat Bellarmine 78-59 on Saturday night.
The Racers used a 10-0 run at the end of the first half to gain a 29-26 lead heading into halftime. That run would continue into the second half, eventually growing to a 19-0 run for the Racers, holding the Knights scoreless for more than eight minutes.
Murray State's defense would end up forcing 18 turnovers that would lead to 26 points.
Sophomore Trea Hannibal finished with 12 points for the Racers, finishing 8-9 at the free throw line.
Next up, Murray State hits the road as they will face Illinois State on Tuesday night.