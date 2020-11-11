CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston.
Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Cleveland placed Mayfield on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when the team was on its bye week.
Mayfield is expected to practice Wednesday with the 5-3 Browns, who reached the midway point of the season with a winning record for just the third time since 1999.
They are trying to end an 18-year playoff drought.