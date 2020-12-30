The Browns didn't begin preparing for the Steelers on the field, but via Zoom calls.
Hardly ideal before their biggest game in decades.
Cleveland had two more positive COVID-19 tests, including one for a coach, on Wednesday, throwing their schedule into disorder as the team gets ready to play Pittsburgh on Sunday with a spot in the playoffs riding on the outcome.
The Browns will make the postseason for the first time since 2002 with a win.
Cleveland has nine players, including its top four wide receivers and starting safeties, on the COVID-19 reserve list.