BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is practicing patience this summer.
He says he's in "no rush'' to get a contract extension, after a strong season that seemingly ended any debate about whether he can lead the franchise in the long term.
Mayfield says his sole focus is on winning games as the Browns try to build off a successful 2020.
Mayfield bounced back after a shaky second season by leading Cleveland to its first playoff appearance since 2003.
His fifth-year contract option worth $18.8 million was picked up in April by the Browns.
They are now considering whether to lock him up beyond the 2022 season.