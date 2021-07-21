GATES MILLS, Ohio (AP) - Baker Mayfield won't let his contract situation distract him from winning.
While hosting a youth football camp, the Browns quarterback said he isn't worried about getting a long-term deal with Cleveland.
Mayfield is eligible to get a new contract with the team, but the sides have not yet begun any negotiations.
Mayfield had a strong 2020 season, leading the Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years and first postseason win since 1994.
Expectations are soaring in Cleveland.
Mayfield wants to build off last season's success, but said nothing can be assumed.