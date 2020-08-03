CHICAGO (AP) - Kris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 for their fourth consecutive win.
Javier Baez had a sacrifice fly and a nice play in the field as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 8-2 for the first time since 2016.
Bryant also doubled in the first after missing two games with a stomach ailment.
Kansas City wasted a solid performance by Danny Duffy, who pitched six innings of one-run ball.