CHICAGO (AP) - Slugger Kris Bryant says he is open to signing a long-term contract to remain with the Cubs before his deal expires at the end of the season.
But how much longer he will remain in Chicago is unclear.
Bryant says he is "open and willing to hear'' what the Cubs have to offer.
He, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez have expiring contracts.
All three struggled during the pandemic shortened season.
They all have played huge roles in transforming the long-suffering franchise into a championship organization.
But it seems unlikely the Cubs will retain all three.