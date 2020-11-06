Bubba Wallace has been named the Comcast Community Champion of the Year.
The industry award honors NASCAR members for philanthropic efforts.
Comcast donated $60,000 to Wallace's foundation that aids individuals in overcoming race, gender, disabilities or socio-economic situations.
Wallace this year took a vocal role during a time of national unrest.
He successfully called on NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at races and spoke out against racial injustice.
Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR's elite Cup level.