MURRAY, Ky. - When John Buchanan knocked in a birdie on the 17th hole of Miller Memorial, he knew he was on the verge of something special.
“At that point, I knew how close I was to the course record," Buchanan said. "I knew how close I was to breaking 60 itself, so that’s when I started thinking to myself, ‘Hey, I need to try and go for something here.’”
The Murray State senior needed one more birdie to knock down a course record that has stood for 15 years. It all came down to this putt.
That birdie on 18 helped Buchanan card a new Miller Memorial record of 60, a feat he never thought was possible.
“It’s still not totally real," Buchanan said. "I expect some guys to come out here and do stuff like that; I never expected myself to do that. That round on Sunday was just me going out there and just being focused the entire day, and everything firing on all cylinders.”
That historic round happened during Murray State’s team qualifiers. It helped Buchanan land a spot in the team’s starting five for their first event.
But more importantly for Murray State coach Jacob Miller, it showed the bond of his Racer teammates.
“The coolest thing for me was like, I’m getting goosebumps saying it, his teammates coming down the stretch," Miller said. "They were cheering for him and rooting him on coming down the last green. It was like it was for the FedEx Cup. That putt to shoot 60, and the guys were running around the green cheering. It was really cool.”
“It’s great to watch as a young guy because I haven’t learned how to do that yet," said Murray State freshman Jakob Wellman. "Just seeing how those guys are hitting good shots, but to see how they are mentally, that’s a very important skill to have to play good golf.”
It was a valuable lesson for Buchanan’s teammates, and for Buchanan himself.
“That’s the thing about it," Buchanan said. "You never know in golf. If you give yourself a chance, there’s a chance it might."