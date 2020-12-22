OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - KJ Buffen and Jarkel Joiner scored 16 points apiece and Mississippi overwhelmed Tennessee-Martin 90-43.
The Rebels had an early 12-0 run and a late 9-0 surge en route to a 47-19 halftime lead.
Buffen had 12 points as Ole Miss shot 62% and limited the Skyhawks to 25%.
Mississippi opened the second half with an 18-2 run and the lead reached 55 on a Joiner jumper with 5:48 to play.
Ole Miss finished 35 of 60 from the field (58%) and had a 45-22 rebounding advantage.
No player reached double figures for the Skyhawks.