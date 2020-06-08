The NCAA is considering a six-week plan for football teams to prepare for the start of their seasons.
The plan includes two weeks when teams can hold walk-throughs before full practices start.
Players would be able to do up to 20 hours per week of weight training, conditioning, film study, meetings and walk-throughs with coaches.
Helmets and pads would not be permitted during walk-throughs, but a ball could be used for instruction.
A copy of the Football Oversight Committee's plan was obtained by The Associated Press. Sports Illustrated first reported on the one-page document.
The plan has not been finalized but could be approved within two weeks.