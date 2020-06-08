Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS TO UP 40 MPH TUESDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON... GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL DEVELOP EARLY TUESDAY MORNING AS THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION CRISTOBAL PASS TO THE WEST OF THE REGION. WIND GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON. ISOLATED WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH CANNOT BE RULED OUT. MOST OF THE STRONGER WIND GUSTS WILL OCCUR DURING RAIN SHOWERS, BUT STRONG GUSTS MAY HAPPEN OUTSIDE OF SHOWERS AS WELL. DRIVERS ON EAST-WEST ROADS SHOULD EXPECT STRONG CROSS WINDS AT TIMES. DRIVERS OF HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ESPECIALLY SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION.