MURRAY, KY -- When Steve Prohm took over at Murray State he had to fill all but one scholarship heading into next season.
That one scholarships belonged to junior forward DJ Burns, the lone returning scholarship player from Murray State's 2021-22 season.
Because of that, Burns has now assumed the role of the teams unquestioned leader. And all 12 new Racers have turned to Burns for advice as they begin summer workouts.
"There are some things that are expected when you come into a situation like I was, staying and everybody leaving," Burns said. "Everything is just kind of a refresh. I had this similar situation coming out of high school, so it is crazy that this has kind of come full again with the moment I had in high school and this situation again. I am prepared. I have put my trust in coach Prohm and coach Prohm trusts me with the job, so I am ready to deliver."