MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers pushed their start to the 2021-22 season to 6-1 with a 98-61 victory over the Campbellsville Tigers at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.
Four Racers reached double-figure scoring led by Tevin Brown with 20, while DJ Burns scored a MSU career-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Justice Hill scored 15 points and dished out eight assists and Trae Hannibal posted 10 points with five assists.
At the 15:44 mark of the first half, the Racers had hit 5-of-8 from the field for a 10-7 lead and then produced an 18-7 run for a 28-14 lead at 9:41, with Burns scoring half of MSU’s points in the early going. The Racers’ full court press paid big dividends and a 17-3 run and eventually a 49-29 halftime lead.
MSU's largest lead came with 11:43 remaining at 80-39.
The Racers are back on the floor (Dec. 4) to for Coach Cal Luther day when they host old Ohio Valley Conference rival Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m.