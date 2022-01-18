PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State isn't leading the OVC in rebounding by accident.
The Racers, who average a league-best 39.4 rebounds per game, have received a key boost from sophomore forward DJ Burns.
Burns is coming off a 10-rebound performance on Monday against Eastern Illinois, where he tied a career-best 7 offensive rebounds.
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon called offensive rebounding an "effort" stat - an attribute Burns has proven to be plenty sufficient in.
"He’s relentless in his effort and he’s consistent," McMahon said. "He’s consistent in his effort, so you know what you’re going to get every time out."
What Burns is giving is among the best in the country. The forward ranks fifth in the nation in offensive rebounding, averaging 3.8 per game. According to McMahon, his ability to crash the glass has rubbed off on the rest of his team.
"I think when you’re a player like DJ and you play with that energy and effort, I think that becomes contagious," McMahon said. "It spreads throughout the team, and I think that’s been his impact on this years squad, his ability to make extra effort plays for us has really not only been good for him, but I think it’s carried over to other players."