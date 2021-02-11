PADUCAH, KY -- Former Caldwell County standout and Murray State pitcher Shane Burns was named to the 2021 OVC baseball All-OVC preseason team on Thursday afternoon.
Burns was one of three Racers to make the list, joining teammates Jordan Cozart and Brock Anderson on the 16 player list.
Burns had a 2.60 E.R.A. and 24 strikeouts in 17.1 innings of work last season before it was canceled at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As a team, Murray State was preseason selected to finish 3rd in the OVC by conference coaches and sports information directors. The Racers won 10 of its final 13 games last year, including winning the opening series of Conference play, before the season was postponed.
Belmont was the preseason pick to win the OVC.