MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) -- Cameron Burrell tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double to lift Western Illinois to its first-ever win at UT-Martin, 81-63.
The loss was also UT Martin's first in four games this season. Will Carius had 18 points for Western Illinois, scoring the first 11 for the Leathernecks who took an 11-2 start. Justin Brookens added 15 points with five assists. Tamell Pearson had 11 points and three blocks.
Cameron Holden had 12 points for the Skyhawks. Anthony Thomas added 10 points.