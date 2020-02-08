MARTIN, TN -- Heather Butler and Jasmine Newsome, two of the most decorated women's college basketball players of all-time had their numbers retired at UT Martin on Saturday afternoon.
Butler and Newsome spent four years at UT Martin, 2011-2014, running through the Ohio Valley Conference winning a total of 87 games, 4 OVC championships, and four trips to the NCAA Tournament.
Butler would finish her career with 2,865 points which puts her first in school history as well as first in OVC history.
Newsome finished her career with 2,566, which ranks 2nd in both school and conference history.