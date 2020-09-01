CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - William Byron heads into NASCAR's playoffs with a two-year contract extension.
He will now drive for Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 season.
Byron scored his first career Cup Series victory last weekend at Daytona to earn his spot in the playoffs.
He is only the second driver to win a race in Hendrick's iconic No. 24 Chevrolet.
Jeff Gordon won 93 races in that entry.
Hendrick is in talks on an extension with crew chief Chad Knaus, who is in the final year of his current contract.
Liberty University has a deal to sponsor the car through 2021.