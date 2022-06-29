PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Cade Flatt wrapped up his high school this past week after competing in the US Track & Field National Championships.
Flatt finished 9th in the semifinals of the 800 meter against the best runners in the nation. He would miss the 800 finals by just one spot.
"I was telling myself that I belonged there and I really believed that I did," Flatt said. "I think that I proved that I did."
The soon to be Ole Miss Rebel finished his high school career with the second fastest 800 meter time in history at the high school level at 1:46.48.
He was also able to bring home multiple state championships for Marshall County, including four earlier this month.