The season opener between California and Washington has been canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players.
The Pac-12 says Cal doesn't have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of the positive test and the need for other players to isolate under contact tracing protocols.
Pac-12 guidelines require at least 53 scholarship players to be available for a game to be played.
The conference says the game will be declared a no-contest.
The Pac-12 is kicking off its shortened season this weekend.