Caldwell County football coach David Barnes passed away Saturday morning at the age of 59. According to YourSportsEdge.com, Barnes became ill at his team's scrimmage last night.
Doctors diagnosed Barnes with Parkinson's disease back in 2017. Despite his battle, he continued to coach and serve as Athletics Director at Caldwell County.
Barnes, a graduate of Caldwell County, took over at his alma mater in 2006, and had a record of 110-50 in his 13 seasons leading the Tigers. He led Caldwell County to the 2012 KHSAA Class 2A State Championship game, where they ultimately fell to Newport Central Catholic 30-26.
On their Twitter page today, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association released the following statement:
"Our thoughts and prayers to the Caldwell County and Barnes family on the passing of coach David Barnes. Longtime coach and athletic director and advocate for kids and football. Good man and contributor to education based athletics. RIP"