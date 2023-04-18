PADUCAH, KY -- The Caldwell County Tigers are putting in their final preparations for Friday night's showdown with St. Mary in the All "A" State sectionals.
The Tigers are coming off of a heroic come from behind win against Crittenden County in the 2nd Region All "A" Championship game. The Rockets led Caldwell County 11-2 heading into the top of the 7th inning. The Tigers would then score 14 runs in the inning, on the way to a 16-12 win.
Now the Tigers believe they can accomplish anything on the field.
"That is the message to our guys, that was a big test for our guys and a big credit to them that they can look back and build momentum on it," said head coach Josh Young. "Heading into this sectional game against a good St Mary's team regardless of what the scoreboard says, you got 21 outs that you can go compete and they have got to earn all 21."
Caldwell County and St. Mary are set to begin play on Friday at 6pm in Paducah, with the winner heading to the All "A" State Tournament at the end of the month.
If the game is delayed by rain, it will be played on Monday night.