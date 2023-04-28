PRINCETON, Ky.- Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Roach is pleased to announce Aaron McClung has been selected as the new Food Service and Federal Programs Director. McClung has spent more than 20 years in Caldwell County and is currently the principal at Caldwell County High School.
McClung has also been named the new head football coach for the Tigers’. McClung is no stranger to the Tiger football program as he was previously an assistant coach. With an extensive background spanning three decades in playing and coaching, the Tiger football program is in great hands.
“I am excited to have Mr. McClung join our district leadership team,” said Dr. Roach. “Mr. McClung has shown dedication to the students of our district for many years, and I know he will go above and beyond in serving our schools.”
McClung started his career in education as a paraprofessional and football coach at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green before accepting a teaching and coaching position at Fulton County High School. He began teaching in Caldwell County in 2003 as a special education teacher. McClung became an assistant principal at CCHS in 2012 and transitioned to principal in 2021.
“I am very excited about this new opportunity and challenge,” said McClung. “My family and I consider Caldwell County home, and I am blessed to continue serving here.”
McClung attended Western Kentucky University, where he was a five-year member of the Hilltopper Football Team. While at Western Kentucky University, he earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education. McClung also holds a master’s degree in special education and administration from Murray State University.
McClung is married to Sonia McClung, a teacher at Caldwell County Middle School. They have four children: Kyler, Jaycey, Rachel, and Leah.
McClung will replace retiring Food Service and Federal Programs Director Will Brown. Brown has served as Food Service Director for the last 16 years.
“Mr. Brown has spent more than 31 years serving this district, and I would venture to say he has more passion for Caldwell County Schools than anyone else I have ever met,” said Dr. Roach. “We will greatly miss Mr. Brown.”
McClung will begin his tenure as Food Service and Federal Programs Director on July 1, 2023.