PRINCETON, Ky. - Three weeks before the high school football season is set to kick-off, there's still a lot of unknowns for Caldwell County's program.
The Tigers have a number of holes that need filling in 2022, as they return four starters on each side of the ball.
Head coach Will Barnes is adamant those questions aren't due to a lack of talent. Rather, a younger crop of players with inexperience at the varsity level.
"We've got a lot of guys that are inexperienced, so early in the season these scrimmages and early season games we're going to have some bumps and mistakes," Barnes said. "But hopefully, we'll be able to get some of that stuff on film and coach it off film. The good thing is we feel like some of these guys that are inexperienced and young have some talent, so it's just throwing them into the fire."
Caldwell County will be looking to replace quarterback Jack Stevens, who graduated last season after leading the team to a 7-4 record. The Tigers will look to sophomore Luke Parker this season.
Barnes said the team was relatively one-dimensional on offense last season, primarily running the ball. He said the addition of Parker will enable his team to be more pass-heavy this season.
Caldwell County will open up its season on Aug. 19 against Christian County.