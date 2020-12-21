Kentucky's John Calipari announced on social media Monday that he has asked freshman forward Cam'Ron Fletcher to step away from the team for the time being. Fletcher left the bench and headed to the locker room before the end of Saturday's loss to North Carolina.
Fletcher publicly apologized for his actions on Sunday, saying his emotions had gotten the better of him. On Monday, Calipari issued the following statement through Twitter:
"We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team.
We have a culture here that’s been built over the last 11 years AND IT WILL NOT CHANGE. Through good times and bad, this culture is meant to change individuals and change maturity levels. This hurts our team, but this is about Cam and his future.
I talked to Cam and his mother and they know I care about him and I love him, but they also understand that there are changes that need to be made. It’s his job to decide whether he can perform within this culture both on and off the court."
Kentucky is off to their first 1-5 start since 1927. With or without Fletcher, Kentucky will return to the floor on Saturday at Louisville.