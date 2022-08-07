MURRAY, Ky. - After a 3-7 season in 2021, Calloway County's football team will go back to the drawing board this year.
But they'll be doing so without the help of a big chunk of production from last season.
The Lakers lost 15 seniors from last year's team - many of whom were starters.
Quarterback Kanyon Franklin graduated last season, and so did their leading receiver, running back, and tackler.
Fifth-year head coach Chris Champion acknowledged that this will be a rebuilding year for his team, which has just five seniors in this year's class.
However, Champion said he's seen a lot of promise from the underclassmen on the Lakers, and expects the youth to play a big role in building his program.
"We knew that this was going to be a very big rebuilding year for us because there were so many of them (that graduated) that played for both sides of the ball for us," Champion said. "We're excited about the youth that we have. We have some freshman and sophomore that are really stepping up right now. We've got a small senior class; only five on the team. But all five of those are going to be key players for us."
Calloway County will open up against Henderson County on Aug. 19.