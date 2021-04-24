Calloway County beat Warren East 4-2 to win a state softball title at the inaugural Kentucky 2A Championships. Izzy Housden threw 114 pitches, and ended the game with a strikeout, to help the lead the Lady Lakers to the championship.

Below is a list of the other reported scores from Saturday, April 24th:

Softball:

All "A" Classic

Bethlehem 4, Hickman County 1

Lyon County 5, Owensboro Catholic 0

Baseball:

Kentucky 2A Championships - Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 10, Taylor County 0

All "A" Classic - Quarterfinals

Owensboro Catholic 15, Crittenden County 1