The 2003 Paducah Tilghman football team was as good as any team we've seen in west Kentucky this century. Hunter Cantwell was the quarterback of that team before going on to play at the University of Louisville, and then having a short stint in the National Football League.
Now, Cantwell is in his third-year as the head coach of Christian Academy-Louisville. Friday night, Cantwell and his Centurions will play in the KHSAA Class 3A state quarterfinals against his alma mater.
After two years leading the program at Carroll County, Cantwell now has it rolling at CAL. He led the Centurions to the second round of the state playoffs in 2019. In 2020, he took CAL to the state semifinals. This year, CAL is 11-1 and was ranked #1 in the final Class 3A AP Poll of the year.
As for playing Paducah Tilghman on Friday, Cantwell admits it will be a different kind of night.
"My main focus is on Christian Academy and what do we have to do to win this football game," Cantwell said. "I think when we get out there on Friday, it'll be, 'Wow, this is the alma mater. This is the team I used to strap it up for.' But so much goes into our week, and thinking about putting these kids into positions to be successful, practice, gameplan, all that, I don't know if it's really hit me yet."
Tilghman and CAL will kickoff at 6:30pm CST Friday night.