PADUCAH, Ky. - The war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted everyday life worldwide.
But for former Murray State guard Isaiah Canaan, the unrest in Russia impacted him firsthand.
Canaan has been playing professional basketball in Russia since 2020.
However, the war in Ukraine forced American players into a tough decision: to continue making a living in Russia, or to return home.
Canaan chose to leave his team in the midst of a successful season in the Euro league. He returned home earlier this month, and said he was fortunate to escape.
"I’m just glad I was able to get out before things got worse," Canaan said. "I don’t have anything against Russia; I don’t have anything against Ukraine. I was just doing my job, and my family comes first. When I had the opportunity to leave put that to the side, I took it. I’m blessed to be able to be in a position to take breaks if I want to. Still looking forward to what’s ahead of me. I’m just glad I got out of there while I could."
Canaan said he's unsure of what's next in his career, but he's planning to prepare for NBA free agency this summer.