Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS GENERALLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM MADISONVILLE AND PADUCAH KENTUCKY TO POPLAR BLUFF MISSOURI. * HEAT INDEX...HEAT INDICES LOCALLY FROM 105 TO 110 WILL CONTINUE THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...THE EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED RISK OF HEAT RELATED STRESS AND ILLNESS. THE VERY YOUNG, THE ELDERLY, THOSE WITHOUT AIR-CONDITIONING, AND THOSE PARTICIPATING IN STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WILL BE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE. CAR INTERIORS WILL ALSO REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&