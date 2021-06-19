ATLANTA (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals' game at the Atlanta Braves was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:08 p.m.
Under pandemic rules, both games will be scheduled for seven innings.
St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright and Atlanta left-hander Drew Smyly are scheduled to start the opener.
Wainwright is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 starts and five relief appearances against the Braves.
Lefty Kwang Hyun Kim is slated to pitch the nightcap for the Cardinals.