Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern McCracken County in western Kentucky... Northern Graves County in western Kentucky... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lovelaceville, or 8 miles southwest of Lone Oak, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Paducah around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Reidland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PULASKI... SOUTHEASTERN ALEXANDER...NORTH CENTRAL FULTON...NORTHERN HICKMAN... CARLISLE...SOUTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN...BALLARD...MISSISSIPPI... SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT AND NORTHEASTERN NEW MADRID COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT... At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area to Charleston to Matthews. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Charleston, East Prairie, Cairo, Clinton, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Towosahgy State Historic Site, Big Oak Tree State Park, Bertrand, Mounds, Barlow, Matthews, Mound City, Wyatt, Anniston, Olive Branch, Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area, Lovelaceville and Dorena. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry MO. * Until 7 AM CDT Sunday. * Thunderstorms earlier Saturday produced 1 to 3 inches of rain across the watch area. An additional 1 to 3 inches is possible overnight. Flash flooding will likely result in some locations overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&