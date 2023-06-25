Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER HARDIN MASSAC POPE PULASKI IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BUTLER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID SCOTT STODDARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, AND WICKLIFFE.