The St. Louis Cardinals have signed catcher Yadier Molina to a one-year, $9 million contract, keeping the nine-time Gold Glove winner with the only organization for which he's played for an 18th season.

The 38-year-old Molina hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his last under a $60 million, three-year deal.

Molina ended up making a prorated $7,407,407 of his $20 million salary last year, and some thought that he might finally step away from the game after.

Instead, he decided to make one more run at another World Series title.

