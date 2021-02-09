The St. Louis Cardinals have signed catcher Yadier Molina to a one-year, $9 million contract, keeping the nine-time Gold Glove winner with the only organization for which he's played for an 18th season.
The 38-year-old Molina hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his last under a $60 million, three-year deal.
Molina ended up making a prorated $7,407,407 of his $20 million salary last year, and some thought that he might finally step away from the game after.
Instead, he decided to make one more run at another World Series title.