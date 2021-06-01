LOS ANGELES (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have placed pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 10-day injured list with what manager Mike Shildt termed a "significant'' oblique injury.
Flaherty leads the majors with eight wins.
He exited during the sixth inning of Monday's 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side.
The right-hander had allowed two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts.
Shildt said the team is still trying to find out the grade of Flaherty's injury, but added that it is was going to take a while to heal.