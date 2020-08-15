CHICAGO (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill homered, and St. Louis beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 for a doubleheader sweep in the Cardinals' long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak.
Playing for the first time since July 29, St. Louis used solid performances by Dexter Fowler and Adam Wainwright to post a 5-1 victory in Game 1.
Then it battered Chicago's bullpen in the second seven-inning game, part of shortened doubleheaders in the pandemic-delayed season.
The reigning NL Central champions improved to 4-3 with the sweep.
Every other team in the majors had played at least 13 games coming into the day.