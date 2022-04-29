BARDWELL, Ky. - Carlisle County's softball team received a final send-off on Friday before kicking off the All "A" State Tournament this weekend.
Students and staff at Carlisle County held a pep rally to honor the team before they left for Owensboro. For players like junior Rorey Eddleman, the recognition was a fulfillment of a lot of hard work.
"I think that for this team and this group of girls, we’ve been together for such a long time, and I think it’s just a really good feeling to know that we’ve accomplished this and we’ve made it this far, and we can go even further if we really want to and set our minds to it," Eddleman said.
The Lady Comets won the All "A" Regional Championship last week for the first time since 2018.
Fortunately for the Lady Comets, many on the roster have played in the state tournament before.
Ten current juniors on the team played in the All "A" as seventh graders. Now that the pendulum has swung, junior Karlie Gibson said its the upperclassmen's responsibility to lead the way.
"We have a bunch of younger girls that have been looking up to us, and I think it’s a great opportunity to show them how state is, and how far you can actually go when you work as a team," Gibson said. "We use the motto one plus one equals two for our teamwork. It just means a lot to us to help our little girls understand."
Carlisle County will open up the All "A" at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday against Knott County Central.