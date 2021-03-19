PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State sophomore guard Chico Carter Jr. announced on Friday afternoon that he will be leaving Murray State and entering the transfer portal.
"This decision has been very difficult as I have grown into the person I am becoming during my two years at Murray State University," Carter said in a social media post. "I want to thank my teammates for pushing me and helping me become a better player on and off the court."
Carter was the Racers third leading scorer this past season averaging 13 points per game. Tevin Brown and KJ Williams were the only other Racers that averaged in double figures.
The sophomore started the final eight games of the season for Murray State and really started to find his shot averaging 44% from three point range which ranked third in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Carter is the third Racer to leave the program since the end of this past season joining Brion Whitley and Demond Robinson.