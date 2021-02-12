MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Chico Carter Jr. had 22 points as Murray State rolled past Southeast Missouri 80-60.
KJ Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for Murray State.
Tevin Brown added 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Jordan Love had 11 points for the Redhawks.
Nolan Taylor added 10 points.
Chris Harris, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Redhawks, scored two points.
The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks this season.
Murray State defeated Southeast Missouri 77-60 on Feb. 1.
Photo courtesy: Murray State Media Relations