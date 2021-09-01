CINCINNATI (AP) - Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first two innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-2 to split a doubleheader.
Cincinnati rocked starter J.A. Happ and regained a half-game lead over San Diego for second in the NL wild-card race.
St. Louis slipped into a tie for fourth with Philadelphia.
Paul Goldschmidt gave St. Louis the lead with his second homer of the game as the Cardinals won the opener, 5-4.
The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Goldschmidt drove his third homer of the series into the last section of seats in deep right-center field.