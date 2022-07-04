PADUCAH, KY -- For Cathryn Brown, golf isn't always relaxing.
But when she is at 'The Cullan,' a course named for her late brother Cullan Brown, it's just that.
"When I am out here practicing, it's just a sense of calmness and if you hit a bad shot, you just hit a bad shot," said Cathryn.
Every time she comes to the course, her brother is on her mind.
"I can see Cullan out here all the time," she said. "I know he is always with me wherever I go. Which is a really good feeling to have, especially at the state tournament."
This past October, Brown saw her best result at state with a 3rd place finish. However, she is more than motivated knowing her brother is still motivating her.
"He gives me a kick in the butt when I get down on myself," Cathryn said. "I can see him working around me. I definitely wouldn't be the golfer I am today if he wasn't here."
Cathryn is now following in Cullan's footsteps to college, where she will play for the Kentucky Wildcats.
"If I told you two years ago, I wouldv'e said you are lying," she said. "But now, with the work I have put in, it feels like home."