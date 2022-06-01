RICHMOND, KY (June 1, 2022) – The first golf shots during Wednesday’s play of the Kentucky Junior PGA Championships were struck at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The last shot was hit around 7:15 p.m. A great deal happened in the 11 hours and 15 minutes in between at The University Club at Arlington and Gibson Bay Golf Course, making the first day of June in 2022 one that will never be forgotten.
Headlining the day’s events was Cathryn Brown prevailing at Arlington to claim the Kentucky Girls Junior PGA Championship. The soon-to-be University of Kentucky golfer started the day tied for the lead with Isabella Christy but began her round with an inauspicious start. Brown was +3 thru 3 holes which opened up the top spot on the leaderboard to a slew of players. Brown, Christy, Macie Brown (no relation to Cathryn), Cailyn Rogers, and Athena Singh all had a share of the lead at some point during the final round.
As the day progressed, the title became a five-person race between the two Browns, Singh, C.A. Carter, and Elizabeth Eberle. All of whom went to the 18th hole with a chance to win as each were either tied for the lead or one stroke behind. A par from Macie, who was playing in the penultimate group, made 144 (E) the leading score in the clubhouse, which knocked out Carter, Eberle and Singh who all finished at 145 (+1). Playing in the final group, Cathryn was able to get up-and-down from off the green and hole a nervy three-footer to create a battle of the Browns in a sudden-death playoff.
That par did alleviate some of the pressure for Cathryn though as it confirmed her and Macie as the two automatic qualifiers for the National Girls Junior PGA Championship in Chicago this August. That meant the trophy was the only thing left to determine, and Cathryn made quick work in obtaining it. A massive drive on the par-four 1st leaving her just forty yards in led to a birdie attempt from seven feet. Macie had a birdie try from twenty feet that missed, and Cathryn sank her effort in the heart of the hole to put things away and win her first overall major championship on the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour.
“The front nine here is definitely harder than the back and even with a not-so-great start, I knew I could get it back by scoring well on the back,” Cathryn said. “I had to take an unplayable lie on my 1st hole which definitely shook my mindset, but I said to myself ‘I can get those two shots back real quick.’ I was lucky enough to do that, but this win means a lot to come on top against a field this strong. I wish I could have done a little better today, but I grinded it out and got the job done.”
Six other players also exited Arlington with major titles in hand, beginning with Morgan Kennedy who won the Girls 13-15 title. A round of 75 (+3) highlighted by an eagle on the par-five 2nd allowed her to coast to victory by eight shots.
Grant Guetig came away with the title in a competitively played Boys 11-12 Division. Guetig maintained the two-shot lead he took into Wednesday’s play to win by that same margin. Conner Ford mounted a charge with 34 (-2) in attempt to chase him down, but he and Hunter Majors ultimately shared second place.
Carol Ann Mendenhall also shot 34 (-2) on Wednesday, and that round did lead to a first-place prize. She went on to win by nine shots and continued her season of nothing but wins on the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour.
After making nine pars in nine holes on Tuesday, Paxton Fuqua wasn’t quite able to pitch a perfect tournament as a bogey crept onto his card on the par-four 6th. Remarkably though, eight other pars graced his round for one of the most consistent performances the Tour has seen recently. He finished the tournament at 73 (+1) which gave him a five-shot victory in the Boys 10 & Under Division.
Kylie Miller won the Girls 9 & Under Division with a second consecutive round of 43 (+7). Doing so allowed her to win by three shots over Molly Amos.
Redick Johnson rounds out the winners from Arlington by getting the job done in the Boys 8 & Under Division. Like Mendenhall, Johnson is perfect from a winning percentage standpoint this season and now has a major to go alongside those other victories.