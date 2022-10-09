PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown wrapped up her high school golf career this weekend with a 2nd place finish at the KHSAA Girls Golf State Championship.
Brown finished 2nd behind Marshall County's Trinity Beth. It was her best finish at the state tournament, overall finishing her high school career with three top-10 finishes at the event.
"This is my tenth year here as both a spectator and as a player so it is pretty cool to experience that," she said. "Not many families do that many walks down the 18 fairway. I accomplished everything I had hoped for."
Brown grew up following her brother, the late Cullan Brown, throughout his high school career. Cullan himself won the 2016 KHSAA Boys State Tournament.
In 2020, Cullan passed away following a battle with osteosarcoma.
"Two years ago, I wouldn't think I would be here today walking off 18 as a senior that will never return," she said. "My next step is at UK and I am excited."
Brown will now follow in her brothers footsteps as she will begin her collegiate career at Kentucky next season.