LAKE BUENA VISTA (AP) - Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and the Boston Celtics ran past the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-107.
The Grizzlies missed another chance to guarantee themselves a spot in the Western Conference play-in series.
They could fall out of eighth place if Portland beats Dallas later Tuesday.
Boston, which has already locked up the Eastern Conference's third seed, won its fourth straight.
Gordon Hayward added 19 points and five assists.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points and 13 assists.
The Grizzlies head into their final seeding game against Milwaukee needing a win to earn a place in the play-in game.