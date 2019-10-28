PADUCAH, KY -- Christian Fellowship and Graves County were able to pick up wins in the first round of the first region volleyball tournament on Monday night.
CFS and Graves County will now meet on Wednesday night in the tournament semifinals.
Other scores from Monday night:
1st Region - Quarterfinals
Christian Fellowship def. Carlisle County - 25-6, 25-14, 25-12
Graves County def. Paducah Tilghman - 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-14
2nd Region - Quarterfinals
Henderson County def. Livingston Central - 25-10, 25-7, 25-11
Caldwell County def. Hopkinsville - 25-16, 25-16, 25-21