PADUCAH, Ky. - One of the best things about postseason basketball is the story lines that can take place.
Whether that is the dominance of a team like McCracken County, or the emergence of a team like Christian Fellowship.
What the Lady Eagles have done this season is worthy of recognition.
With their win over Calloway County earlier this week, CFS punched its first ever ticket to the first region tournament.
Plus, the team nearly captured the school's first ever district championship in basketball on Wednesday.
All of this from a program that six years ago didn't field a team due to lack of players.
For the Lady Eagles, they believe they are playing with house money, thanks to hard work and determination paying off.
"We are looking forward to that opportunity, and that is what we are going to be talking about, is relish every minute," said head coach Trevor Jackson. "It is going to be a packed house no matter who the draw is. It is going to be great playing in that arena in the regional tournament. It is March, almost March, it's February and anything can happen."
Regardless of what happens next week in the regional tournament, Jackson is proud of what this group has done to put the program on the map.
"We have 90 kids in the whole school, nine through 12, not a lot of kids to choose from," Jackson said. "We have been known for volleyball for years and for us to put basketball on the map and for them to work hard, and we have another young group coming up behind them that they have been able to mentor all year. That is just huge for the future of CFS."
The Lady Eagles will learn their regional tournament fate during the drawing Saturday morning.