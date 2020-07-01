The tour's latest policy change on the coronavirus means Cameron Champ can play the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week in Detroit.
Champ tested positive for the virus last week when he arrived for the Travelers Championship.
That meant he had to self-isolate for 10 days without showing symptoms.
Champ was asymptomatic when he tested positive.
The tour says he had three negative tests over the next three days.
The tour consulted with the CDC on its policy change.
Now, anyone who is asymptomatic and tests positive will be eligible to return with two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.